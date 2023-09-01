Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells $1,530,994.08 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 28,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $1,530,994.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,513.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,234,000 after buying an additional 45,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,948,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Further Reading

