Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $1,744,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $1,744,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,202,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,021,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Asana Stock Performance
Asana stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The company had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Asana
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.