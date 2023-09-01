Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires $1,744,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $1,744,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,202,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,021,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Asana stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The company had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after buying an additional 148,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Asana by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,069,000 after acquiring an additional 352,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Asana by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 163,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after purchasing an additional 121,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

