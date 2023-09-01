Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells $2,185,502.32 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $904.61 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $389.83 and a 1-year high of $915.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $831.36 and a 200-day moving average of $760.97.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $886.57.
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
