StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.86.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
