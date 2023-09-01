StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Organovo by 17.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

