StockNews.com Downgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

OC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.92.

Shares of OC stock opened at $143.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $144.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,308 shares of company stock worth $1,672,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Owens Corning by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

