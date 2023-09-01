Startek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Startek in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Startek from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Startek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Startek

Startek Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SRT stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. Startek has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $125.30 million, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the second quarter worth about $42,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Startek during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Startek by 36.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

(Get Free Report)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.