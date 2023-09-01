Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $19.19 on Monday. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $100.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $29,794.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,660.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,784 shares of company stock worth $60,132 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

