Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $73.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.03. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

About Marchex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marchex during the fourth quarter valued at $4,828,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marchex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.