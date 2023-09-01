Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $73.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.03. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Marchex
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
