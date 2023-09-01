Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 7,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,961.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $37,961.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,155.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,169.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 88,473 shares of company stock valued at $503,942 in the last 90 days. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

