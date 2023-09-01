RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Up 0.3 %
RF Industries stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 million, a PE ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $7.10.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RF Industries
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.