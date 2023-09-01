RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

RF Industries stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 million, a PE ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RF Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

