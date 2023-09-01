Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $265.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PXD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $237.93 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.8% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,091.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 41,698 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

