Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.