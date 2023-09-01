Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.19. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 253.24% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. Analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

