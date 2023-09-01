Mizuho Reiterates Neutral Rating for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CL King started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $53.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $866,588.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $200,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $866,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,535. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,787,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.