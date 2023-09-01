HC Wainwright Lowers Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Price Target to $10.00

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.92) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RKDA

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $36.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by $2.28. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 271.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.