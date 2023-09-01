Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of RPHM opened at $6.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,330,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Hall sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $98,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 100,000 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,330,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,645,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPHM. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 352.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $89,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

