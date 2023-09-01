Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
NASDAQ SHIP opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $96.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.57. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.08.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $100,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
