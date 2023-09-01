Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $96.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.57. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $100,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

