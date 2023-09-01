Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.
NASDAQ LYEL opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $599.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -1.43. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $8.74.
Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 432.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.
