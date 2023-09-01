Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ LYEL opened at $2.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $599.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -1.43. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 432.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 55.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

