Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Park-Ohio Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $18.71 on Monday. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $244.52 million, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

