Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Laidlaw

Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Silo Pharma Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SILO opened at $1.89 on Monday. Silo Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

Institutional Trading of Silo Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILO. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Silo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Silo Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Silo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. The company's developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders.

