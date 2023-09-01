Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCW. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of MCW stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $236.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.54 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,335,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $1,758,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,335,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,486.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,233,409 shares of company stock worth $10,610,640 over the last ninety days. 71.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533,182 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,150,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,774 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,592 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

