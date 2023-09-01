Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.96.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $108.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.28. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $228,955.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,598.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $228,955.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,598.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,013. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $13,581,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,110,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after acquiring an additional 80,416 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

