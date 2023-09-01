Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $32.28 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.