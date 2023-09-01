Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.57.

PGR stock opened at $133.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.06. Progressive has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,311,785. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

