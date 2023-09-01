Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

STRM opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.24. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 757,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

