Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $189.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.48. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at $17,771,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

