FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FE. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.44.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 197.47%.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

