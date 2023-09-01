nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NCNO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on nCino from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded nCino from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. nCino has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.41.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $2,634,064.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,340,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,729,017.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,121. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of nCino by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in nCino by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in nCino by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in nCino by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

