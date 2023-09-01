Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.72.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $61.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,329 shares in the company, valued at $23,399,284.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,399,284.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227 over the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 272.7% in the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $3,237,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 3,406.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

