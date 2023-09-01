Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $266.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $255.00.

ESS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.45.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ESS

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

NYSE ESS opened at $238.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $280.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.