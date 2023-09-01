Bank of America Cuts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $78.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESTC. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.72.

Get Elastic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESTC

Elastic Price Performance

ESTC opened at $61.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,050,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares in the company, valued at $570,050,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,080.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,842 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 19,872.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,553 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after purchasing an additional 877,988 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $40,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.