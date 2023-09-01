Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. VNET Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Hibbett from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $46.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 24.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

