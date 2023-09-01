Needham & Company LLC Trims Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price to $50.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.88.

Get Ciena alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ciena

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $50.00 on Monday. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,010. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 283.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.