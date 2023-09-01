Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.38.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL opened at $147.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -186.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $168.40.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Research analysts expect that Duolingo will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,070,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,106 shares of company stock worth $17,510,796. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Duolingo by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Duolingo by 1,774.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Duolingo by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after purchasing an additional 67,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

