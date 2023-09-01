Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $96.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.