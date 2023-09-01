StockNews.com Upgrades California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut California Water Service Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded California Water Service Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 888 reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $66.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.43.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.74). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 90.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

