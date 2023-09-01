Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.58% of Trio-Tech International at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.