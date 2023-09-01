Unity Software (NYSE:U) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on U. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.69.

NYSE U opened at $37.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 387,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,874,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 387,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,874,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,473 shares of company stock worth $23,736,070 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 635.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

