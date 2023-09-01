UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded by Truist Financial to “Buy”

Truist Financial upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $49.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UDR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.03.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

