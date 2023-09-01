UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded by Truist Financial to “Buy”

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2023

Truist Financial upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $49.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UDR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.