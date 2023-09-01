Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

VIV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Telefônica Brasil from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.0273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth about $68,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

