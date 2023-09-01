Evercore ISI Lowers Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $15.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $10.00 on Monday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $877.90 million, a P/E ratio of -500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

