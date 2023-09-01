Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $111.85 on Monday. Workiva has a 52-week low of $60.28 and a 52-week high of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

