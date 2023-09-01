Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.43.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $190.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.86 and a 200 day moving average of $173.86. The stock has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

