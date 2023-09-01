TD Cowen Boosts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $260.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.13.

Shares of BA opened at $224.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.55. Boeing has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

