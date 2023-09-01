IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $66.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on IAC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.93.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $55.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $70.78. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.18.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Analysts forecast that IAC will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,881 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 5.9% during the first quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,269,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,321,000 after purchasing an additional 238,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

