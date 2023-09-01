StockNews.com Downgrades Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

INCY has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

Incyte stock opened at $64.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average is $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 1,120.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

