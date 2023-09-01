Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT Raised to $45.00 at B. Riley

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of HIBB opened at $46.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Hibbett had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hibbett by 137.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $10,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hibbett by 105.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131,023 shares during the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $8,869,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

