The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAIN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stephens started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $10.59 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group



The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.



