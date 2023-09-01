Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of GPP opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 14,458.89%. The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 110.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 81.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

