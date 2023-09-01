Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GGAL opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

